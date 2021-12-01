Full Stack Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
- You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
- As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
- Develop and maintaining web applications
- Create automated and scalable solutions
- Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
- Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
- Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Experience
- 6 years’ proven experience in software development in the following development languages:
- HTML
- Javascript
- CSS
- C#
- .Net Core
- Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)
- Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)
- Write effective Front-end Code following Capitec’s UX Standards
- Git source code version control
- SQL
- Application Architecture & Design
- Application and Data integration
- OO Development Methodologies
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.