The Role: essential function:
- Enterprise Infrastructure technical hardware design
- Enterprise Infrastructure technical Software Design
- OEM Pre-Sales customer engagements
- RFP/RFQ/Engagement solution proposal and design document formulation.
- Formulation, through engagement, of a proposal including elements such as infrastructure, deployment, services, operational requirements, operational/customer hand-over and deployment.
- Maintain pre-sales certifications and relationships with OEMs in support of crafting a solution in line with EOM and internal standards.
- Research and provide OEM strategies information and advisory in the continual maintenance of the service catalogue.
- Pre-Sales Engagement and relationship with the distribution channel.
- Customer technical pre-sales engagements in the formulation of a solution.
- Customer pre-sales and sales engagement.
- Customer requirements engagement
- Customer assessments
- Customer solution presentations along with sales
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- In depth HPE OEM certification history with 15 years?? combined solutioning and engineering (IT Deployments) experience for Storage, Compute, DHCI, HCI, Virtualization, SAN Networks, Vendor services, Vendor value offerings
Preferred Qualification:
- Essential to be fully capable, from day 1, of preforming the role of an HPE infrastructure solutions architect without training and handholding Track record of HPE infrastructure solutioning
Experience required:
- OEM and services Pre-sales -10 years
- Technical operational and deployment background -10 years
- Infrastructure solutions architect ?? 10 years