Infrastructure Solutions Architect

Dec 1, 2021

The Role: essential function:

  • Enterprise Infrastructure technical hardware design
  • Enterprise Infrastructure technical Software Design
  • OEM Pre-Sales customer engagements
  • RFP/RFQ/Engagement solution proposal and design document formulation.
  • Formulation, through engagement, of a proposal including elements such as infrastructure, deployment, services, operational requirements, operational/customer hand-over and deployment.
  • Maintain pre-sales certifications and relationships with OEMs in support of crafting a solution in line with EOM and internal standards.
  • Research and provide OEM strategies information and advisory in the continual maintenance of the service catalogue.
  • Pre-Sales Engagement and relationship with the distribution channel.
  • Customer technical pre-sales engagements in the formulation of a solution.
  • Customer pre-sales and sales engagement.
  • Customer requirements engagement
  • Customer assessments
  • Customer solution presentations along with sales

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • In depth HPE OEM certification history with 15 years?? combined solutioning and engineering (IT Deployments) experience for Storage, Compute, DHCI, HCI, Virtualization, SAN Networks, Vendor services, Vendor value offerings

Preferred Qualification:

  • Essential to be fully capable, from day 1, of preforming the role of an HPE infrastructure solutions architect without training and handholding Track record of HPE infrastructure solutioning

Experience required:

  • OEM and services Pre-sales -10 years
  • Technical operational and deployment background -10 years
  • Infrastructure solutions architect ?? 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position