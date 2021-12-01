IT Project Administrator (12-Month Contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

The IT Project Administrator provides support and project administration to project managers as well as general administration support to our clients IT division.
Key responsibilities:
- Provide support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to the project managers and their team
- Ensure that financial information such as invoices are managed according to the agreed standards
- Filing, documentation and ensure that files are kept up to date for all the projects
- Take and draft minutes of meetings
- Arrange meetings, schedules and diaries
- Manage project suppliers and stationery
- Able to work with multiple reporting lines and ambiguity
Requirements:
- Grade 12/ Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- 2 years of experience in a project administration or office administration
- Proficient in MS Office and Outlook
- Project management methodologies, tools and techniques working knowledge
- Experience with project management software such as MS Project
- SAP PS and MM module experience is desirable
- Project Management principles and Methodologies
- MS Project
- Financial systems and procedures
- Project administration function
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Presentation skills
- Report writing skills
- Problem Solving skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Performance Driven
- Attention to detail
- Deadline Driven
- Work under pressure
- Stress management
- Team Player