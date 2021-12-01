IT Project Administrator (12-Month Contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Dec 1, 2021

The IT Project Administrator provides support and project administration to project managers as well as general administration support to our clients IT division.

Key responsibilities:

  • Provide support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to the project managers and their team
  • Ensure that financial information such as invoices are managed according to the agreed standards
  • Filing, documentation and ensure that files are kept up to date for all the projects
  • Take and draft minutes of meetings
  • Arrange meetings, schedules and diaries
  • Manage project suppliers and stationery
  • Able to work with multiple reporting lines and ambiguity

Requirements:

  • Grade 12/ Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
  • 2 years of experience in a project administration or office administration
  • Proficient in MS Office and Outlook
  • Project management methodologies, tools and techniques working knowledge
  • Experience with project management software such as MS Project
  • SAP PS and MM module experience is desirable
  • Project Management principles and Methodologies
  • MS Project
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • Project administration function

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Presentation skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Problem Solving skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Performance Driven
  • Attention to detail
  • Deadline Driven
  • Work under pressure
  • Stress management
  • Team Player

