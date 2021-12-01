IT Project Administrator (12-Month Contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

The IT Project Administrator provides support and project administration to project managers as well as general administration support to our clients IT division.

Key responsibilities:

Provide support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to the project managers and their team

Ensure that financial information such as invoices are managed according to the agreed standards

Filing, documentation and ensure that files are kept up to date for all the projects

Take and draft minutes of meetings

Arrange meetings, schedules and diaries

Manage project suppliers and stationery

Able to work with multiple reporting lines and ambiguity

Requirements:

Grade 12/ Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

2 years of experience in a project administration or office administration

Proficient in MS Office and Outlook

Project management methodologies, tools and techniques working knowledge

Experience with project management software such as MS Project

SAP PS and MM module experience is desirable

Project Management principles and Methodologies

MS Project

Financial systems and procedures

Project administration function

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Presentation skills

Report writing skills

Problem Solving skills

Planning and organising skills

Performance Driven

Attention to detail

Deadline Driven

Work under pressure

Stress management

Team Player

