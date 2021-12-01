Manager: Information Security Protect at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To maintain the security of computer information systems by implementing security practices, policies and procedures aligned to business requirements and based on industry and regulatory best practices, guidelines and standards.
- To manage and oversee the provision of support and consultation services relating to information security to the business
Experience
Minimum:
- 4 – 5 years’ experience in Information Security
- Previous Leadership experience
Ideal:
- 5+ years’ experience in financial services / banking background
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce
Knowledge
Minimum:
- ISO 27001 / ISF / NIST / PCI (standards) / COBIT
- Data Classification and Retention
- A broad technical knowledge of information security infrastructure and applications
- Vulnerability assessment technical skills
- Network and
- Application assessments
- Intrusion detection and prevention (tools and methods)
- Data Loss Prevention (Tools and methods)
- Phishing and Identity theft (Methods used and mitigating controls)
- Logical access control (Tools, methods and best practice requirements)
- Malware (Types, controls)
- Cyber Risk identification methods
Ideal:
- Banking knowledge
- Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements, specific to information security
- Familiarity with industry role-players (SABRIC, Cyber security hub, ISPA etc)
Skills
- Change Management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Decision making skills
- Leadership Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Leading and Supervising
- Persuading and Influencing
- Relating and Networking
- Writing and Reporting
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.