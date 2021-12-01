.NET developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is a customer-centric financial services company with a global foot print. They are vibrant, successful and value orientated with an awesome dynamic culture encapsulated by the ethos that clients and staff always get something out.

Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa? Do you live and breathe software development and want to work with others who do the same? Come and join their team and help them build awesome software, using awesome technology with awesome people.

Minimum requirements:

? Minimum 7 years or more experience in software development

? Love of all things software development

? Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular

? Deep knowledge of .NET Core

? Excellent software design skills

? Experience with agile process and technical practices

? Automated testing experience

Advantageous:

? Xamarin / native mobile experience JS framework experience (Angular, Flux, React)

? F# experience

? JS framework experience (Angular, Flux, React)

? Azure/AWS experience

Responsibilities:

? Design, Develop, Implement and Support web and windows based applications

Competencies:

? Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards

? Ability to give input into innovative solutions

? Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

? Self-motivated and a self-starter

? Ability to work in a team environment

Learn more/Apply for this position