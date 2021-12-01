New MD for Altron Security

Andrew Whittaker has been appointed as as MD of Altron Security with effect from 1 December 2021.

Previously executive: services and business development at Altron Security, where he was responsible for sales, business development, marketing, and services management, Whittaker takes over from Marius Agenbag, who is retiring.

Whittaker has been with Altron Security (previously Ubusha) since 2001 and has over 26 years of technical, management and industry experience. This positions him well to drive the long-term growth strategy of Altron Security which recently acquired LAWtrust from Etion.

Altron Group chief executive Mteto Nyati comments: “Security is one of our strategic growth pillars. We provide customers with one-stop shop in identity security and digital security. Andrew has the right credentials to lead Altron Security into the next phase of its growth and development. He will ensure continuity and change in the execution of Altron Security’s growth strategy.”

Whittaker has worked extensively with IT architecture, information security, risk management, audit, and IT stakeholders to help close the gap between business strategies and information security initiatives.

“I am pleased to be heading up one of Altron’s growth drivers at a time when security is becoming pivotal to digital business,” says Whittaker.

Whittaker will join the Altron Operations Committee and the LAWtrust board.