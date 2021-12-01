Outreach Analyst (M&A) at Candidate Connect

Boutique M&A team, seeks an Outreach Analyst. This is a Cape Town based opportunity.

This person will Call / Engage “Target” companies, identified by researchers, who may benefit by acquiring your Sellers’ businesses.

The company has a base of clients who are interested in selling their businesses. Researchers will identify “Targets”. These Targets are companies that may “benefit” from buying the seller (e.g. it could be a company that sees value in the sellers client list, or distribution channel, or local market potential).

The Outreach Analyst calls the target companies, engages the CEO/MD, assesses if there is any interest in growth via acquisition, with the intention to bring the 2 parties to the table for an initial discussion. This role is about the initial calls (the “icebreakers”); the technical detail of a deal is handled by a senior dealmaker.

Some specific duties as an Outreach Analyst will include:

Possess a working knowledge of the project and the clients business and requirements

Calling: Understand and confidently communicate the benefits of an acquisition opportunity to Executives and Decision Makers of all researched companies, by adopting a consultative approach, and presenting brief details of the opportunity to potential acquirers by phone and written correspondence

Generate call statistics for presentation and discussion with Team Leaders

Communicate effectively between clients, prospects and Transaction Leaders, relaying all relevant communication to those concerned, updating in detail the database following any interactions with either party throughout the transaction process

Conduct discussions with potential investors and companies, to record and distribute acquisition criteria appropriately

Research recent industry transactions and their key aspects, such as structure, pricing, timing, and be aware of recent market activity

As sales in nature, you must be highly energetic and passionate individual with a positive and highly motivated can do attitude. You must have the strong desire and ambition to succeed in this hugely rewarding industry. It is also vital for your role as an Analyst that you possess excellent verbal communication, analytic, and interpersonal skills as well as presentation abilities.

A university degree (BCom,/BBusSc/Similar) with a confident/resilient persona – confidence to make calls, to engage, to enquire, to communicate a potential benefit, to generate interest, to entice to a table for further discussion.

About The Employer:

Boutique M&A team.

