Performance Tester (JMeter) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing business scenarios and understanding the non-functional requirements.
  • Designing test scripts and identifying parameters for testing.
  • Executing performance tests and using consistent metrics for monitoring.
  • Identifying bottlenecks and identifying suggestions for performance tuning.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4+ years’ experience as a tester.
  • Experience using JMeter.
  • Test automation experience.
  • BDD experience.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • C# (or similar) experience.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Experience with TDD.
    • Experience with continuous integration.

Desired Skills:

  • JMeter
  • Performance Tester
  • Test Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position