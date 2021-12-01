Performance Tester (JMeter) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Analysing business scenarios and understanding the non-functional requirements.
- Designing test scripts and identifying parameters for testing.
- Executing performance tests and using consistent metrics for monitoring.
- Identifying bottlenecks and identifying suggestions for performance tuning.
Skills / Experience:
- 4+ years’ experience as a tester.
- Experience using JMeter.
- Test automation experience.
- BDD experience.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- C# (or similar) experience.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Experience with TDD.
- Experience with continuous integration.
Desired Skills:
- JMeter
- Performance Tester
- Test Automation