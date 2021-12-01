Project Manager

A Leading company in Transaction processes based in Rondebosch, Cape town seeks your Project Management working experience to join their team (Prepaid, VAS, or Banking exposure advantageous ).
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- Matric
- Diploma
Specialist Skills required
- Project Administration experience
- Understand production and logistics
- Experience in client and supplier management
- Background in IT Projects
Experience
- Minimum 2-3 years experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS or Banking)
Essential requirements
- Have good planning and organizational skills
- Be able to work under pressure and independently without supervision
- Have good communication skills, especially in dealing with clients, banks, subcontractors and have an excellent attitude
- Be willing to work overtime
Technical:
- 2-3 years’ experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS(Value added Service )or Banking)
- Project Administration experience
- Have Good communication skills especially in dealing clients, banks subcontractors and clients
- Experience in client and supplier management
- Ability to deal with people at all levels
- Task and deadline driven
- Fast learner with attention to detail
- Good with project documentation, minutes etcResponsibilities:
- Manage planning, monitoring, implementation and closure of projects
- Hold Project Kick-Off meetings and define the Project scope
- Define low-level tasks, provide task duration estimates and identify task interdependencies on consultation with the relevant Line Managers
- Create, maintain and distribute Project Schedules and Project documentation
- Resource scheduling and management
- Adhere to the Project Methodology
- Track project deliverables and ensure SOX Compliance
- Budget, risk and time management
- Project status reporting, both internally and externally
Relationship and Account Management
- o Customer Service Satisfaction
- o Understanding and managing the customer product requirements
- o Manage customer delivery expectations
- o Interpersonal relationships
- Manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Manage software development projects and integration projects
Competencies
- Project Planning for project/products and systems
- Collate team project planning, reporting and status reports
- Ensure that test packs are continually adhered to and updated
- Ensure all work flow/processes flow and documentation is maintained and updated
- To air doubts and reservations if and when necessary and propose solutions for these doubts and reservations
Desired Skills:
- matric
- project management diploma
- project administration
- production
- logistic
- IT Projects
- prepaid
- VAS
- Banking
- client management
- supplier management
- project documentation
- project scope
- project planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma