Project Manager

A Leading company in Transaction processes based in Rondebosch, Cape town seeks your Project Management working experience to join their team (Prepaid, VAS, or Banking exposure advantageous ).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications

Matric

Diploma

Specialist Skills required

Project Administration experience

Understand production and logistics

Experience in client and supplier management

Background in IT Projects

Experience

Minimum 2-3 years experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS or Banking)

Essential requirements

Have good planning and organizational skills

Be able to work under pressure and independently without supervision

Have good communication skills, especially in dealing with clients, banks, subcontractors and have an excellent attitude

Be willing to work overtime

Technical:

2-3 years’ experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS(Value added Service )or Banking)

Project Administration experience

Have Good communication skills especially in dealing clients, banks subcontractors and clients

Experience in client and supplier management

Ability to deal with people at all levels

Task and deadline driven

Fast learner with attention to detail

Good with project documentation, minutes etcResponsibilities:

Manage planning, monitoring, implementation and closure of projects

Hold Project Kick-Off meetings and define the Project scope

Define low-level tasks, provide task duration estimates and identify task interdependencies on consultation with the relevant Line Managers

Create, maintain and distribute Project Schedules and Project documentation

Resource scheduling and management

Adhere to the Project Methodology

Track project deliverables and ensure SOX Compliance

Budget, risk and time management

Project status reporting, both internally and externally

Relationship and Account Management

o Customer Service Satisfaction

o Understanding and managing the customer product requirements

o Manage customer delivery expectations

o Interpersonal relationships

Manage multiple projects simultaneously

Manage software development projects and integration projects

Competencies

Project Planning for project/products and systems

Collate team project planning, reporting and status reports

Ensure that test packs are continually adhered to and updated

Ensure all work flow/processes flow and documentation is maintained and updated

To air doubts and reservations if and when necessary and propose solutions for these doubts and reservations

Desired Skills:

matric

project management diploma

project administration

production

logistic

IT Projects

prepaid

VAS

Banking

client management

supplier management

project documentation

project scope

project planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

