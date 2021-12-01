Project Manager

Dec 1, 2021

A Leading company in Transaction processes based in Rondebosch, Cape town seeks your Project Management working experience to join their team (Prepaid, VAS, or Banking exposure advantageous ).

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Diploma

Specialist Skills required

  • Project Administration experience
  • Understand production and logistics
  • Experience in client and supplier management
  • Background in IT Projects

Experience

  • Minimum 2-3 years experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS or Banking)

Essential requirements

  • Have good planning and organizational skills
  • Be able to work under pressure and independently without supervision
  • Have good communication skills, especially in dealing with clients, banks, subcontractors and have an excellent attitude
  • Be willing to work overtime

Technical:

  • 2-3 years’ experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS(Value added Service )or Banking)
  • Project Administration experience
  • Have Good communication skills especially in dealing clients, banks subcontractors and clients
  • Experience in client and supplier management
  • Ability to deal with people at all levels
  • Task and deadline driven
  • Fast learner with attention to detail
  • Good with project documentation, minutes etcResponsibilities:
  • Manage planning, monitoring, implementation and closure of projects
  • Hold Project Kick-Off meetings and define the Project scope
  • Define low-level tasks, provide task duration estimates and identify task interdependencies on consultation with the relevant Line Managers
  • Create, maintain and distribute Project Schedules and Project documentation
  • Resource scheduling and management
  • Adhere to the Project Methodology
  • Track project deliverables and ensure SOX Compliance
  • Budget, risk and time management
  • Project status reporting, both internally and externally

Relationship and Account Management

  • o Customer Service Satisfaction
  • o Understanding and managing the customer product requirements
  • o Manage customer delivery expectations
  • o Interpersonal relationships
  • Manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Manage software development projects and integration projects

Competencies

  • Project Planning for project/products and systems
  • Collate team project planning, reporting and status reports
  • Ensure that test packs are continually adhered to and updated
  • Ensure all work flow/processes flow and documentation is maintained and updated
  • To air doubts and reservations if and when necessary and propose solutions for these doubts and reservations

