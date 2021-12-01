Project Manager

Knowledge, skills and abilities:
- Experience in delivering successful Skills & SME Programs
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification with real-world experience is an advantage
- Experience leading deliveries in a professional services capacity, delivering to end Customers
- Demonstrated success in leading deliveries within different contractual terms
- Demonstrated effectiveness in leading project or program teams to successful Customer outcomes
- Demonstrated abilities in vision building, leading and motivating multi-disciplinary teams
- Excellent oral and written communication including strong presence with Executive Stakeholders
- Ability to identify risks before they occur and to develop mitigation and avoidance strategies
- Excellent financial management knowledge including relationships between contract types, revenue and costs
- Excellent interpersonal skills, with an ability to facilitate and influence at senior levels
- Flexibility with the ability to balance priorities across multiple tasks
Core Responsibilities:
Delivery Management:
- Partnering with Teams lead the delivery of Customer facing Skills & SME engagements to successful outcomes, within the scope of the agreed engagement.
- Act as a trusted advisor to the Customer providing guidance and holding the Customer accountable to the agreed contract.
- Establish Customer conditions of satisfaction and review these with the Customer and project team over the life of the engagement.
- Partnering with key internal resources and apply core project/program governance techniques to deliver the engagement efficiently and effectively from initiation to closure and identify next steps for the Customer to achieve greater business value.
- Apply monitoring and controlling techniques to identify and mitigate all risks and issues and manage the engagement health effectively, raising awareness early to avoid escalations
- Apply Change Management techniques to improve adoption
- Responsible for engagement resourcing, including engagement and onboarding of partners and subcontractors
- Deliver accurate and regular engagement reporting to both Customers and clients key stakeholders.
- Maintain intellectual property and project deliverables within project repositories
- Participate in internal delivery communities to share best practice and lessons learned
Financial Management
- Execute deliveries on time, on budget and with scope complete, utilizing strong change management practices
- Effectively contribute to the business through accurate financial forecasting and management
- Full accountability for all financial management of projects, including maintaining accurate financial reporting
- Full responsibility for engagement cost, time and expense approvals
- Engage in internal financial forecasting cycles, then tracking progress against forecasts, acting as required
