Project Manager

Dec 1, 2021

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

  • Experience in delivering successful Skills & SME Programs
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification with real-world experience is an advantage
  • Experience leading deliveries in a professional services capacity, delivering to end Customers
  • Demonstrated success in leading deliveries within different contractual terms
  • Demonstrated effectiveness in leading project or program teams to successful Customer outcomes
  • Demonstrated abilities in vision building, leading and motivating multi-disciplinary teams
  • Excellent oral and written communication including strong presence with Executive Stakeholders
  • Ability to identify risks before they occur and to develop mitigation and avoidance strategies
  • Excellent financial management knowledge including relationships between contract types, revenue and costs
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, with an ability to facilitate and influence at senior levels
  • Flexibility with the ability to balance priorities across multiple tasks

Core Responsibilities:

Delivery Management:

  • Partnering with Teams lead the delivery of Customer facing Skills & SME engagements to successful outcomes, within the scope of the agreed engagement.
  • Act as a trusted advisor to the Customer providing guidance and holding the Customer accountable to the agreed contract.
  • Establish Customer conditions of satisfaction and review these with the Customer and project team over the life of the engagement.
  • Partnering with key internal resources and apply core project/program governance techniques to deliver the engagement efficiently and effectively from initiation to closure and identify next steps for the Customer to achieve greater business value.
  • Apply monitoring and controlling techniques to identify and mitigate all risks and issues and manage the engagement health effectively, raising awareness early to avoid escalations
  • Apply Change Management techniques to improve adoption
  • Responsible for engagement resourcing, including engagement and onboarding of partners and subcontractors
  • Deliver accurate and regular engagement reporting to both Customers and clients key stakeholders.
  • Maintain intellectual property and project deliverables within project repositories
  • Participate in internal delivery communities to share best practice and lessons learned

Financial Management

  • Execute deliveries on time, on budget and with scope complete, utilizing strong change management practices
  • Effectively contribute to the business through accurate financial forecasting and management
  • Full accountability for all financial management of projects, including maintaining accurate financial reporting
  • Full responsibility for engagement cost, time and expense approvals
  • Engage in internal financial forecasting cycles, then tracking progress against forecasts, acting as required

