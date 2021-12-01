Project Manager (Property Construction – Electricial)

This role forms part of our clients Property Division. Completing INTERIOR FIT OUT Projects responsible for the property project management of the Company’s retail branch and Commercial offices portfolios(“the portfolios”) across South Africa. BSc/ degree in Electrical Engineering, or another related field

Preferred candidate have solid experience in Completing Projects the Banking Industry

Project Management: Plans, coordinates and controls construction-related activities on project or part of a project to enable completion within cost, quality and time constraints. Provides on and off-site service. Ensures program is realistic. Monitors progress against program. Manages construction procurement. Coordinates activities of professionals and teams. Coordinates tenant requirements and delivery. Reports cost information. Monitors project administration.

Energy Management: Design and implement retail and commercial energy efficiency policies and design principals to track and optimize energy consumption to conserve usage in the portfolios as, well as manage and expand the portfolios’ UPS and solar installation initiatives. Conduct electrical installation site audits to drive efficiency and manage risk. Evaluate and develop electrical construction and business continuity systems/specifications for retail and commercial branches, and make recommendations (based on consumption data) to the portfolios.

Project Management:

Oversee construction projects from beginning to end

Manage the budget and estimate costs

Determine the necessary equipment, materials, and manpower needed

Prepare reports regarding job status

Resolve any problems that may arise

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and building codes

Evaluate risks

Collaborate with contractors, engineers, furniture vendors and key team members of the project team

Ensure Compliance to SLA terms and conditions of vendors

Obtain the appropriate permits and licenses from authorities for construction sites

Plan construction operations

Ensure all deadlines are met

Delegate responsibilities

Allocate and manage resources to ensure that they are available when they are needed throughout the construction projects

Keep all stakeholders aware of the progress on projects and prepare progress reports regularly

Handle any environmental or local community issues that may come up during a project

Conduct site checks to monitor progress and quality standards

Core Responsibilities Energy Management:

Evaluates/Develop electrical systems, products, components, and behavioral policies by designing and conducting research programs; applying knowledge of electricity and materials to achieve set energy efficiency targets, cost efficient electrical installations and business continuity policies/plans

Establishing construction, manufacturing or installation standards/specifications for retail and commercial projects

Attend to onsite electrical audits & COC audits across South Africa to ensure construction installations and construction vendor issued COC’s are complaint to relevant regulations.

Prepares energy usage reports by collecting, and Analysing, and summarizing information and trends on energy consumption and hardware installations

Evaluate/Develop/Implement processes and policies to attend to tariff comparison and analysis across the retail and commercial portfolio

Assume responsibility for Vendor SLA outputs and manage services against contracted scope

Ensure strong internal and external client relationship is developed and maintained

Some weekend work required in case of emergencies as and when required

Extensive traveling required

Interact professionally with cross-functional team members

Estimating material, labor, or construction costs for budget preparation

Personal Effectiveness

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of up to a year.

Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.

Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.

Keen eye for detail

Strong relationship builder

Exceptional interpersonal skills required as you will need to coordinate with the project team as well as external suppliers

Minimum requirements

BSc/ degree in Electrical Engineering, or another related field

PMP or an equivalent certification would be considered an asset

Extensive previous work experience managing budgets for construction projects

Excellent knowledge of construction materials and equipment

Highly organized

Previous experience in a leadership role with strong and proven leadership skills

Knowledge of MS Office Suite

Previous work experience in construction management or another similar role

Understanding of construction management processes

Able to plan ahead

Familiar with construction and project management software programs

Excellent knowledge of relevant rules and regulations as well as quality standards and human resources

Conflict resolution and conflict management experience

Excellent time management ability

Able to multitask with a strong understanding of core manager duties

Excellent communication skills and interpersonal abilities, including negotiation skills

Strong Electrical and electrical compliance knowledge

Strong Knowledge on Eskom Energy tariffs

Strong Knowledge in energy efficiency and green policies

