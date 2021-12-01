Project Manager (Property Construction – Electricial)

This role forms part of our clients Property Division. Completing INTERIOR FIT OUT Projects responsible for the property project management of the Company’s retail branch and Commercial offices portfolios(“the portfolios”) across South Africa. BSc/ degree in Electrical Engineering, or another related field
Preferred candidate have solid experience in Completing Projects the Banking Industry
Project Management: Plans, coordinates and controls construction-related activities on project or part of a project to enable completion within cost, quality and time constraints. Provides on and off-site service. Ensures program is realistic. Monitors progress against program. Manages construction procurement. Coordinates activities of professionals and teams. Coordinates tenant requirements and delivery. Reports cost information. Monitors project administration.
Energy Management: Design and implement retail and commercial energy efficiency policies and design principals to track and optimize energy consumption to conserve usage in the portfolios as, well as manage and expand the portfolios’ UPS and solar installation initiatives. Conduct electrical installation site audits to drive efficiency and manage risk. Evaluate and develop electrical construction and business continuity systems/specifications for retail and commercial branches, and make recommendations (based on consumption data) to the portfolios.
Project Management:
- Oversee construction projects from beginning to end
- Manage the budget and estimate costs
- Determine the necessary equipment, materials, and manpower needed
- Prepare reports regarding job status
- Resolve any problems that may arise
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and building codes
- Evaluate risks
- Collaborate with contractors, engineers, furniture vendors and key team members of the project team
- Ensure Compliance to SLA terms and conditions of vendors
- Obtain the appropriate permits and licenses from authorities for construction sites
- Plan construction operations
- Ensure all deadlines are met
- Delegate responsibilities
- Allocate and manage resources to ensure that they are available when they are needed throughout the construction projects
- Keep all stakeholders aware of the progress on projects and prepare progress reports regularly
- Handle any environmental or local community issues that may come up during a project
- Conduct site checks to monitor progress and quality standards
Core Responsibilities Energy Management:
- Evaluates/Develop electrical systems, products, components, and behavioral policies by designing and conducting research programs; applying knowledge of electricity and materials to achieve set energy efficiency targets, cost efficient electrical installations and business continuity policies/plans
- Establishing construction, manufacturing or installation standards/specifications for retail and commercial projects
- Attend to onsite electrical audits & COC audits across South Africa to ensure construction installations and construction vendor issued COC’s are complaint to relevant regulations.
- Prepares energy usage reports by collecting, and Analysing, and summarizing information and trends on energy consumption and hardware installations
- Evaluate/Develop/Implement processes and policies to attend to tariff comparison and analysis across the retail and commercial portfolio
- Assume responsibility for Vendor SLA outputs and manage services against contracted scope
- Ensure strong internal and external client relationship is developed and maintained
- Some weekend work required in case of emergencies as and when required
- Extensive traveling required
- Interact professionally with cross-functional team members
- Estimating material, labor, or construction costs for budget preparation
Personal Effectiveness
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of up to a year.
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
- Keen eye for detail
- Strong relationship builder
- Exceptional interpersonal skills required as you will need to coordinate with the project team as well as external suppliers
Minimum requirements
- BSc/ degree in Electrical Engineering, or another related field
- PMP or an equivalent certification would be considered an asset
- Extensive previous work experience managing budgets for construction projects
- Excellent knowledge of construction materials and equipment
- Highly organized
- Previous experience in a leadership role with strong and proven leadership skills
- Knowledge of MS Office Suite
- Previous work experience in construction management or another similar role
- Understanding of construction management processes
- Able to plan ahead
- Familiar with construction and project management software programs
- Excellent knowledge of relevant rules and regulations as well as quality standards and human resources
- Conflict resolution and conflict management experience
- Excellent time management ability
- Able to multitask with a strong understanding of core manager duties
- Excellent communication skills and interpersonal abilities, including negotiation skills
- Strong Electrical and electrical compliance knowledge
- Strong Knowledge on Eskom Energy tariffs
- Strong Knowledge in energy efficiency and green policies
Desired Skills:
- Interior Fit out
- Electrical Engineering
- Project Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree