Senior Full Stack Developer (Remote)

Fully remote role with 1 exception – the only time you’d need to go into the office, based in Cape Town, is once a quarter for a meeting.

Established, innovative Cape Town inhouse Software Development and IoT company that builds (cloud) software to grow their client’s businesses is on the hunt for a Senior Developer. Their work covers a variety of industries and a range of apps and IoT software projects. Their client range from startups, scale-ups and enterprises that need brand new cloud software or upgrade or to replace existing software.

About the role

Join their team as a senior software developer. It will be your job to develop software based on architectural, UX and UI design specifications and other acceptance criteria.

We believe that as a software developer, you add the most value when you are empowered to provide input into the business case for the software as well as the UX and UI designs in order to get to the most optimal solution. Your job is not just to deliver code.

Responsibilities

Deliver code according to a product backlog

Agile software development

Technical leadership of a small development team

Provide input on UX and UI designs to optimise development efforts

Give architectural advice where required

Actively contribute to the entire team of product managers, UX practitioners, software developers and QA analysts and engineers

Continuous self-development and expansion of skills

If you’re an intermediate: assist senior software developer to mentor junior team members

If you’re a senior: mentor junior team members

Assist with software and product support

Communicate technical needs and risks effectively outside of the team

Be familiar with DevOps and infrastructure deployment

Write effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure

About you

As a developer, you can engage with the tools and techniques to create software.

As a good developer, they will expect you to have experience with some or most of the technologies they regularly use. ( see below )

As an excellent developer you are able to create solutions with these tools and techniques.

You will have a deeper understanding of the tools and techniques and how to use them to best effect.

You find a high degree of satisfaction from entering a state of flow while programming, and the beauty and elegance that you create as a result.

Knowledge and skills

Firstly, you would need the skills to take on the responsibilities specified above. You should also have some depth of experience in the technologies we generally use, which includes the following:

AngularJS. Other web frameworks (ReactJS etc) may also be applicable

Flutter and Dart for mobile development. Android and iOS native development are also appropriate

API integration through HTTP. REST and REST-like interfaces

GraphQL integration

Relational databases and SQL

Other databases (time series, graph, document, key-value etc)

Use cloud based infrastructure (AWS and Google). This includes compute and data storage elements

Automated deployment infrastructure (Azure DevOps, CodeDeploy etc.)

And these equally important skills

Communication skills that allow you to collaborate and explain your process, approach and motivation to various stakeholders, including technical and non-technical people

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

A propensity to fail fast and learn fast and share both failure and learning with others

Prioritising learning over being right. Understanding others rather than becoming defensive

Understanding the value of the client as part of the team rather than “us & them”

Experience

Minimum 6 years of relevant software development experience

Education, qualification and certifications

Relevant B.Sc. or B.Eng. university degree. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/programming courses

Nice to haves

If you tick all the required boxes, the following things will give you an edge:

If you’ve started your own business before (it does not matter whether it worked out or not)

If you’ve built and released something of your own

Active contributions to open source projects

A preference for a variety of work and ‘horizontal’ training over deep specialist skills

Aspirations to mentor and coach other developers

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

