Senior SQL DBA

Installation, configuration, upgrading and maintenance of complex multi database

environments.

environments. Overseeing compliance with database management policies, procedures and standards.

Performing backups, ensuring database security and optimizing SQL queries.

Performing SQL version upgrades and server migrations.

Participating in the design and creation of complex databases.

Conducting quality control reviews and auditing of databases to ensure accurate and

appropriate use of data.

appropriate use of data. Liaising with management to develop database strategies to support company need.

Managing and monitoring user access to the various databases.

Creating and maintaining documentation for all projects.

Mentoring junior database administrators (DBAs).

Around 8 Years experience

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

