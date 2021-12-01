SOFTWARE ENGINEER at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client looking for Full-stack Software Engineers to join their Product & Tech Team in building great tools for the travel tech industry.

Youre good at:

Developing web applications using ReactJS

Developing web applications using .NET Core

Working with MS SQL, Azure, and Cosmos DB

“Owning” a feature and contributing to design and development discussions

Continually staying updated with new technology

Project execution & delivery

HTML & CSS

Working independently, as well as being a team player

Extra Awesome would be:

Your 2-6 years of solid web development experience in a similar role (preferably in the travel tech

industry)

Your experience coding at all levels of a web-app stack from the front-end JavaScript all the way

down to the database

Your ability to switch between the front-and-back end and take control of the whole stack, rather

than solely understanding one section

Learn more/Apply for this position