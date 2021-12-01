SOFTWARE ENGINEER at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client looking for Full-stack Software Engineers to join their Product & Tech Team in building great tools for the travel tech industry.
Youre good at:
Developing web applications using ReactJS
Developing web applications using .NET Core
Working with MS SQL, Azure, and Cosmos DB
“Owning” a feature and contributing to design and development discussions
Continually staying updated with new technology
Project execution & delivery
HTML & CSS
Working independently, as well as being a team player
Extra Awesome would be:
Your 2-6 years of solid web development experience in a similar role (preferably in the travel tech
industry)
Your experience coding at all levels of a web-app stack from the front-end JavaScript all the way
down to the database
Your ability to switch between the front-and-back end and take control of the whole stack, rather
than solely understanding one section