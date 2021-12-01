Our client is seeking a Web Developer – Public and Secure Web within the Banking and Insurance sector.
Location: Cape Town ( fully remote)
Minimum requirements:
- UI/API Software Engineering Skills
- AWS developer associate certification.
- AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)
- 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking, REACTjsor telecom industries
- 3-5+ development on Public Web
- Experienced in working with APIs
- Experience using Git
- Experience reviewing code
- Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
- Strong experience with the following technologies:
- VueJS (ver 3 or 2)
- ReactJS (16 Up)
- CSS / SASS/ LESS
- Cypress
- Jest for unit-tests in UI (
- NodeJS
- DotNet Core
- XUnit / NUnit / MSpec
Desired Skills:
- VueJS
- ReactJS
- NodeJS
- SASS
- .Net Core
- API
- GIT
- AWS