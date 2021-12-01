Web Developer

Dec 1, 2021

Our client is seeking a Web Developer – Public and Secure Web within the Banking and Insurance sector.

Location: Cape Town ( fully remote)

Minimum requirements:

  • UI/API Software Engineering Skills
  • AWS developer associate certification.
  • AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)
  • 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking, REACTjsor telecom industries
  • 3-5+ development on Public Web
  • Experienced in working with APIs
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience reviewing code
  • Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
  • Strong experience with the following technologies:
  • VueJS (ver 3 or 2)
  • ReactJS (16 Up)
  • CSS / SASS/ LESS
  • Cypress
  • Jest for unit-tests in UI (
  • NodeJS
  • DotNet Core
  • XUnit / NUnit / MSpec

Desired Skills:

  • VueJS
  • ReactJS
  • NodeJS
  • SASS
  • .Net Core
  • API
  • GIT
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position