Web Developer

Web Developer – JHB North

Qualifications & Experience:

3 years web development experience

Experienced C# .Net Web Developer

Experience with MVC, Javascript, Jquery, JSON, SOAP, AJAX, CSS and HTML and Web Technology frameworks.

3 years of relational database programming and design experience using Microsoft SQL Server 2012 or later or equivalent.

Experience developing against/customising the Acumatica ERP platform (advantageous)

Familiarity with scrum methodology

Exposure to or experience with RPA and AI toolsets (advantageous)

Familiarity with and an interest in building on cloud technologies (e.g. Microsoft Azure, AWS)

Duties:

To create smart solutions by challenging thinking and listening with an open mind. To learn and grow.

Take responsibility for the line of business platforms, hosting facilities, applications and custom technology solutions, in relation to your assigned project(s)..

Work with internal, vendor and client technical support, infrastructure and business units to resolve issues.

Convert business requirements into Technical deliverables on the business platforms.

Contribute towards making the company a smarter business

Be responsible for creation, integration, maintenance and customisation of any of the 8 lines of business application platforms, supporting both internal and client

requirements.

Work across the technology development life-cycle including requirements gathering workshops, technical requirements definition, development, testing and release

management, and production support.

Support the full development life cycle using .Net, Azure and relevant technology stacks.

Identify and adopt new technology stacks to support ongoing development requirements

Develop a broad understanding of the line of business platforms deployed in the business, and each platform’s focus and general functionality

Configure a development environment that supports investigating Acumatica in detail

Set up and configure personal dev environment, configuration learning

Guided Acumatica learning based on Procure to Pay requirements and progress

Be able to handle basic workflow configuration in Acumatica

Understand and support Procure to Pay architecture, i.e. setup and affect changes to the initiative

End user support on Procure to Pay

Understand and support Acumatica’s Azure environment

Be able to communicate effectively with project team, business partners and fellow developers.

Adept at getting the best information from stakeholders about line of business system requirements.

The ability to take and provide direction.

Distills the complexity down into a clear plan.

Maintains an objective separation from the business units and identify business needs

Careful deliberation, thoughtful and clearly substantiated technical advice

Logical and analytical problem solving, programming experience in the design and development of C# web applications.

Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Understands how to prioritise technical requirements.

Understands and identifies implications of custom updates on all systems.

Identify maintenance needs on systems and action accordingly.

Conduct rapid solution assignments and perform product and technology analysis.

Establish and implement processes and tools around automated configuration, development, deployment, testing and release management.

Perform self-driven research to ensure existing platforms are maintained and updated to use current technology.

Develop and update technical systems documentation.

Share knowledge on all business platforms with the development team.

CTC – R55, 000 – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

Acumatica

C#

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

