Purpose of the position:

The SAP BPC Analyst is responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components of the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

Gather, analyse and document business requirements

Collaborate with BI team to design and document solution

Data Warehousing, Data extraction, Process chains

Data modelling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSOs

Prepare functional specifications for system development by SAP ABAP and SQL developers

Quality assure system configuration and development

Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

On-going system administration and maintenance

Knowledge transfer to Finance and other BW planning users and support resources

Research new technology and functionality of existing systems. Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

BCom Accounting or relevant degree

Good understanding of SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture

Excellent working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)

Embedded BPC (NW 10.1) planning experience will be beneficial

Good working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

Abap and SQL coding experience will be beneficial

Strong analytical skills

Good understanding of financial principles are essential

SAP ERP experience, preferably FI-CO, CO-PA, and SD modules

Ability to work as part of a team and independently

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

