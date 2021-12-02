Purpose of the position:
The SAP BPC Analyst is responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components of the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.
Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:
- Gather, analyse and document business requirements
- Collaborate with BI team to design and document solution
- Data Warehousing, Data extraction, Process chains
- Data modelling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSOs
- Prepare functional specifications for system development by SAP ABAP and SQL developers
- Quality assure system configuration and development
- Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems
- On-going system administration and maintenance
- Knowledge transfer to Finance and other BW planning users and support resources
- Research new technology and functionality of existing systems. Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:
- BCom Accounting or relevant degree
- Good understanding of SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture
- Excellent working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)
- Embedded BPC (NW 10.1) planning experience will be beneficial
- Good working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills
- Abap and SQL coding experience will be beneficial
- Strong analytical skills
- Good understanding of financial principles are essential
- SAP ERP experience, preferably FI-CO, CO-PA, and SD modules
- Ability to work as part of a team and independently
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines