BPC Analyst

Dec 2, 2021

Purpose of the position:
The SAP BPC Analyst is responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components of the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

  • Gather, analyse and document business requirements
  • Collaborate with BI team to design and document solution
  • Data Warehousing, Data extraction, Process chains
  • Data modelling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSOs
  • Prepare functional specifications for system development by SAP ABAP and SQL developers
  • Quality assure system configuration and development
  • Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems
  • On-going system administration and maintenance
  • Knowledge transfer to Finance and other BW planning users and support resources
  • Research new technology and functionality of existing systems. Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

  • BCom Accounting or relevant degree
  • Good understanding of SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture
  • Excellent working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)
  • Embedded BPC (NW 10.1) planning experience will be beneficial
  • Good working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel skills
  • Abap and SQL coding experience will be beneficial
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Good understanding of financial principles are essential
  • SAP ERP experience, preferably FI-CO, CO-PA, and SD modules
  • Ability to work as part of a team and independently
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

