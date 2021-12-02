Data Analyst (Data & Analytics)

Purpose of the position:

To find the relevant data, understands the data and then applies the appropriate statistical techniques to interpret the data into information, which can then be consumed by the business and data scientist.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

Collaborate with management to understand and prioritise business and information needs on a global level

Develop hypotheses to be tested from the collaborative sessions with the business owners and the BI Business Partner.

Able to quickly query and process many datasets, extract potential insights, providing reports, summarize and visualize data

Identify valuable data sources and help to automate collection processes

First line of analysis. Will determine and do preliminary analysis on high-impact hypotheses to be further tested by the Data Scientist.

Help to scope and determined distinct pieces of work/projects to be undertaken by the Analytics team, in conjunction with the BI Business Partner and Data Scientist.

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Have a strong understanding of how to leverage existing tools and methods to solve a problem

Collaborate with the Data Management and Corporate Services teams to improve data governance processes, data quality and other data management services

Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external customers and work partners

Work closely with business subject matter experts to understand their needs and area-specific nuances to help give context to the data which they need to traverse.

Market research, as well as internal and external networks, to produce meaningful information to be shared and used in the organization

Implement new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost

Keep abreast of new statistical techniques and analyses which can be applied to their everyday role to improve their impact to the business.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

Relevant qualification in BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics or other relevant fields

Minimum 5 years of experience in data models, statistical analysis and reporting packages

Ability to work independently and with others

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Strong decision-making and problem-solving ability Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Strategic/action orientation, self-driven and innovative

Excellent communication verbal and written skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level

Ability to analyse large datasets

Ability to write comprehensive reports

SQL experience strongly preferred

Good knowledge and insight in the value chain would be advantageous

Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.

High level of computer literacy in Qlik, Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively

