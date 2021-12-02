iOS Developer

Requirements:

We are right for you if youd like to:

Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives

Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future

Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development

Work in a company that invests in the continuous learning, personal development, and mental health of its employees

Technical Skills:

Strong knowledge of Swift

Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming

Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices

Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs

In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)

Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)

Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging

Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process

Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).

Experience with SwiftUI

Experience with StoreKit

Experience with CoreAnimation

Nice To Have

An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) e.g. backend web services

Line management of junior developers

Please send a detailed copy of your CV through to us to apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position