iOS Developer

Dec 2, 2021

Requirements:

We are right for you if youd like to:

  • Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives
  • Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future
  • Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development
  • Work in a company that invests in the continuous learning, personal development, and mental health of its employees

Technical Skills:

  • Strong knowledge of Swift
  • Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming
  • Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices
  • Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs
  • In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs
  • Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)
  • Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)
  • Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging
  • Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process
  • Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).
  • Experience with SwiftUI
  • Experience with StoreKit
  • Experience with CoreAnimation

Nice To Have

  • An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) e.g. backend web services
  • Line management of junior developers

Please send a detailed copy of your CV through to us to apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position