Michelin Cup comes to SA

Michelin has announced the launch of Michelin Cup for E-Gamers in South Africa.

Designed in partnership with PlayStation’s world-class and authentic driving game franchise Gran Turismo, the contest began on 29 November and will run to 18 December 2021.

In 2019, PlayStation selected Michelin as “official tire technology partner” for its Gran Turismo franchise, the popular driving game.

Following the massive success of the first edition in 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the latest edition of the Cup will see thousands of participants from the MENA region, India, and South Africa compete for a prize pool of USD 40,000 – the first prize is $20 000, the second is $15 000, and the third is $5 000. Registration for the transcontinental e-gaming event is now open.

Marcus Baffoe-Bonnie, commercial director of Michelin Sub-Saharan Africa, says: “After receiving an overwhelming response for our pilot edition in the MENA region, we decided to bring the experience to South Africa. This game connects the most successful virtual driving experience in the world with the global leader for high-performance tyre.

“Michelin leads the industry in tire simulation, and we hope gaming enthusiasts in South Africa will enjoy the collaboration and help more gamers understand the critical role that Michelin play in optimising vehicle performance.”

Registrations for the first week of races has opened on 29 November and close on 5 December, while registrations for the second week will begin on 6 December and close on 12 December. All players will get to register for their region for the leaderboard-based tournament. Twelve finalists from across the three regions will race it out on one track during the grand finale on 18 December for the big prizes.

Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and India.

This year’s Michelin Cup is capitalizing on the learning of the first pilot and is launched in collaboration with Power League Gaming, a top e-gaming specialist leading campaign strategy, production, and marketing.