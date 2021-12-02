SAP BPC Analyst at Sabenza IT

One of our leading clients in the FMCG and Alcohol distribution space has a fantastic perm venture available for a BPC Analyst, are you keen on joining a company where you have the ability to grow and soar and contribute your expertise to the winning team then look no further get those applications across.
Location: Stellenbosch
he successful BPC Analyst will be responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components of the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.
Duties: (but not limited to)
Required skills and experience:
Don’t delay get those applications out today…!
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP experience(FICO/CO/PA and SD)
- Good understanding of financial principles
- strong analytical skills
- working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office
- Strong working knowledge og Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)
- SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture