SAP BPC Analyst at Sabenza IT

One of our leading clients in the FMCG and Alcohol distribution space has a fantastic perm venture available for a BPC Analyst, are you keen on joining a company where you have the ability to grow and soar and contribute your expertise to the winning team then look no further get those applications across.

Location: Stellenbosch

he successful BPC Analyst will be responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components of the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.

Duties: (but not limited to)

Required skills and experience:

Don’t delay get those applications out today…!

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP experience(FICO/CO/PA and SD)

Good understanding of financial principles

strong analytical skills

working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office

Strong working knowledge og Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)

SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position