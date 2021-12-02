Senior Linux Engineer

Dec 2, 2021

  • Assist in the implementation of approved policies and procedures for operating system design, implementation and maintenance
  • Provide input in the planning of operating systems upgrades and deployment
  • Provide support in the implementation and user acceptance testing of operating systems
  • Assist in the development of a proactive maintenance cycle for operating systems and automate preventive/routine maintenance on systems
  • Perform daily operating system administration tasks, including hardware & software upgrades, Patch & Security patch management and maintain regulatory controls
  • Ensure optimal performance of all applications running on operating system environment through proactive tuning and preventive maintenance
  • Perform daily systems checks and correct any issues
  • Monitor systems performance and recommend adjustments to system parameters to ensure optimum performance and response time
  • Work with the User Support team to provide second level support to end users and ensure timely resolution of system problems
  • Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reports
  • Maintain security and data integrity

  • Implement and support audit and compliance regulations as per requirements

  • Have intimate knowledge of x86 Servers such as HP, IBM, Dell etc.

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in RedHat Linux administration
  • Be skilled in Script language for programming including Shell, Perl, Python or Java programming
  • F5 maintenance and operation
  • Better to have in AIX, Solaris OS maintenance and operation
  • Familiar with mainstream system monitoring tools such as Zabbix, Nagios, etc. and automatic deployment tools such as Chef, Cfengine or Puppet, etc.
  • Familiar with tools and the scripts/programs of Configuration/ Deployment (REDHAT SATELLITE SVR)
  • Familiar with the operation of application servers (not the application itself), especially application servers in regards of JBoss and webservers

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • ansible
  • satellite
  • open stack
  • scripting
  • Red Hat Linux
  • RHCSA
  • Linux System
  • patch and security management
  • Telecommunication

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– A dynamic IT consulting company predominantly focsued on the Telecommunications sector

