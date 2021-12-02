Senior Linux Engineer

- Assist in the implementation of approved policies and procedures for operating system design, implementation and maintenance
- Provide input in the planning of operating systems upgrades and deployment
- Provide support in the implementation and user acceptance testing of operating systems
- Assist in the development of a proactive maintenance cycle for operating systems and automate preventive/routine maintenance on systems
- Perform daily operating system administration tasks, including hardware & software upgrades, Patch & Security patch management and maintain regulatory controls
- Ensure optimal performance of all applications running on operating system environment through proactive tuning and preventive maintenance
- Perform daily systems checks and correct any issues
- Monitor systems performance and recommend adjustments to system parameters to ensure optimum performance and response time
- Work with the User Support team to provide second level support to end users and ensure timely resolution of system problems
- Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reports
- Maintain security and data integrity
-
Implement and support audit and compliance regulations as per requirements
-
Have intimate knowledge of x86 Servers such as HP, IBM, Dell etc.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in RedHat Linux administration
- Be skilled in Script language for programming including Shell, Perl, Python or Java programming
- F5 maintenance and operation
- Better to have in AIX, Solaris OS maintenance and operation
- Familiar with mainstream system monitoring tools such as Zabbix, Nagios, etc. and automatic deployment tools such as Chef, Cfengine or Puppet, etc.
- Familiar with tools and the scripts/programs of Configuration/ Deployment (REDHAT SATELLITE SVR)
- Familiar with the operation of application servers (not the application itself), especially application servers in regards of JBoss and webservers
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- ansible
- satellite
- open stack
- scripting
- Red Hat Linux
- RHCSA
- Linux System
- patch and security management
- Telecommunication
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– A dynamic IT consulting company predominantly focsued on the Telecommunications sector