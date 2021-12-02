Senior .NET Developer

Our client is seeking a senior .NET developer responsible for building and maintaining .NET applications using C#, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, .Net Core, MS SQL. Your primary responsibility will be to design, develop, monitor and maintain in-house developed and 3rd party applications (Sage Evolution and Sage People), providing innovative tools to the Finance & HR team, the automation of business processes and transitioning from the legacy .Net Framework to the latest stable .Net 5 (Core) technology.

Responsibilities

The ideal candidate will have experience with, and a keen interest in financial systems.

You will pride yourself in accurate results following standard accounting practices.

You should be willing to learn and work with new technologies to serve operational and stakeholder requirements.

This role’s focus will be on the following:

Monitor in house developed and 3rd party financial application ecosystem.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues.

Translate user stories and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Integrate financial systems.

Automate business processes.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Technical Requirements

Proven ability in delivering high-quality software within an agile environment.

A minimum of 10 years working in a software development environment.

Be proficient in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.

Skill for writing reusable libraries.

Experience with popular web application frameworks.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.

Have a good understanding of software testing concepts and techniques.

Be well versed in software engineering tools and best practices (SOLID, OOP, SDLC).

Extensive experience with unit testing and integration testing.

Experience with microservice architecture.

Qualifications

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.

Desirable Skills and Experience

10+ years of experience in C#, .Net Framework and .Net Core

10+ years of experience with Microsoft SQL Server

Experience with financial systems and an interest in accounting (Sage Evolution experience advantageous)

Experience with Azure Devops, Git and CI/CD pipelines

Experience with Docker/Kubernetes

Experience with message queue technologies

Desired Skills:

.net

Software Development

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leader within the industry with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and internationally has a great culture and team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

RA

