Our client is seeking a senior .NET developer responsible for building and maintaining .NET applications using C#, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, .Net Core, MS SQL. Your primary responsibility will be to design, develop, monitor and maintain in-house developed and 3rd party applications (Sage Evolution and Sage People), providing innovative tools to the Finance & HR team, the automation of business processes and transitioning from the legacy .Net Framework to the latest stable .Net 5 (Core) technology.
Responsibilities
- The ideal candidate will have experience with, and a keen interest in financial systems.
- You will pride yourself in accurate results following standard accounting practices.
- You should be willing to learn and work with new technologies to serve operational and stakeholder requirements.
This role’s focus will be on the following:
- Monitor in house developed and 3rd party financial application ecosystem.
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues.
- Translate user stories and use cases into functional applications.
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Integrate financial systems.
- Automate business processes.
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
Technical Requirements
- Proven ability in delivering high-quality software within an agile environment.
- A minimum of 10 years working in a software development environment.
- Be proficient in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
- Skill for writing reusable libraries.
- Experience with popular web application frameworks.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.
- Have a good understanding of software testing concepts and techniques.
- Be well versed in software engineering tools and best practices (SOLID, OOP, SDLC).
- Extensive experience with unit testing and integration testing.
- Experience with microservice architecture.
Qualifications
BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.
Desirable Skills and Experience
- 10+ years of experience in C#, .Net Framework and .Net Core
- 10+ years of experience with Microsoft SQL Server
- Experience with financial systems and an interest in accounting (Sage Evolution experience advantageous)
- Experience with Azure Devops, Git and CI/CD pipelines
- Experience with Docker/Kubernetes
- Experience with message queue technologies
Desired Skills:
- .net
- Software Development
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leader within the industry with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and internationally has a great culture and team.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- RA