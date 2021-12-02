Senior .NET Developer

Dec 2, 2021

Our client is seeking a senior .NET developer responsible for building and maintaining .NET applications using C#, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, .Net Core, MS SQL. Your primary responsibility will be to design, develop, monitor and maintain in-house developed and 3rd party applications (Sage Evolution and Sage People), providing innovative tools to the Finance & HR team, the automation of business processes and transitioning from the legacy .Net Framework to the latest stable .Net 5 (Core) technology.

Responsibilities

  • The ideal candidate will have experience with, and a keen interest in financial systems.
  • You will pride yourself in accurate results following standard accounting practices.
  • You should be willing to learn and work with new technologies to serve operational and stakeholder requirements.

This role’s focus will be on the following:

  • Monitor in house developed and 3rd party financial application ecosystem.
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues.
  • Translate user stories and use cases into functional applications.
  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Integrate financial systems.
  • Automate business processes.
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Technical Requirements

  • Proven ability in delivering high-quality software within an agile environment.
  • A minimum of 10 years working in a software development environment.
  • Be proficient in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
  • Skill for writing reusable libraries.
  • Experience with popular web application frameworks.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.
  • Have a good understanding of software testing concepts and techniques.
  • Be well versed in software engineering tools and best practices (SOLID, OOP, SDLC).
  • Extensive experience with unit testing and integration testing.
  • Experience with microservice architecture.

Qualifications
BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.

Desirable Skills and Experience

  • 10+ years of experience in C#, .Net Framework and .Net Core
  • 10+ years of experience with Microsoft SQL Server
  • Experience with financial systems and an interest in accounting (Sage Evolution experience advantageous)
  • Experience with Azure Devops, Git and CI/CD pipelines
  • Experience with Docker/Kubernetes
  • Experience with message queue technologies

About The Employer:

A leader within the industry with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and internationally has a great culture and team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • RA

