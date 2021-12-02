Systems Analyst (Information Systems)

Dec 2, 2021

Job Description:

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with IT infrastructure/hardware topics like Linux, Storage, networks, VMWare, Interfaces
  • Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL
  • Experience with JAVA
  • Experience using Crystal Reports.
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (DevOps, Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Knowledge of DevOps tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to drive innovative solutions
  • Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems together with different partners
  • Strong interpersonal skills, written and verbal communication
  • Strong decision-making, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and testing skills
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Outputs

  • Responsible for designing infrastructure solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization.
  • Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
  • Manage and coordinate software upgrades, deployments, downtime, patches and hot fixes with relevant role players.
  • Responsible for conducting all necessary testing after deployment or patches.
  • Responsible for authorisation management.
  • Responsible for the management of Interfaces between various applications.
  • Provide technical support, knowledge and recommendations to team.
  • Responsible for the coordination and analysis of incidents (for technical topics)
  • Responsible for system performance monitoring and capacity planning.
  • Responsible for monitoring of incidents, changes and service tickets.
  • Develop reports as required (Crystal Reports) from the business partners.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 2+ Years experience in IT

