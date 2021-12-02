Systems Analyst (Information Systems)

Job Description:
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with IT infrastructure/hardware topics like Linux, Storage, networks, VMWare, Interfaces
- Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL
- Experience with JAVA
- Experience using Crystal Reports.
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (DevOps, Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge of DevOps tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to drive innovative solutions
- Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems together with different partners
- Strong interpersonal skills, written and verbal communication
- Strong decision-making, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and testing skills
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
Outputs
- Responsible for designing infrastructure solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization.
- Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
- Manage and coordinate software upgrades, deployments, downtime, patches and hot fixes with relevant role players.
- Responsible for conducting all necessary testing after deployment or patches.
- Responsible for authorisation management.
- Responsible for the management of Interfaces between various applications.
- Provide technical support, knowledge and recommendations to team.
- Responsible for the coordination and analysis of incidents (for technical topics)
- Responsible for system performance monitoring and capacity planning.
- Responsible for monitoring of incidents, changes and service tickets.
- Develop reports as required (Crystal Reports) from the business partners.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 2+ Years experience in IT