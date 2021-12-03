ABAP Developer (SAP ABAP S/4 ABAP) (FTC – 5 Months with the expectation of a 12 month extension)

ABAP Developer (SAP ABAP, S/4 ABAP) (FTC – 5 Months, with the expectation of a 12 month extension)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Waterfall, South Africa

Position Overview:

There is a brilliant opportunity available at a multinational professional services concern for an ABAP Developer.

One will be responsible to lead the Analysis, plan, design, development, and implementation of SAP ABAP and S/4 ABAP solutions to meet strategic, usability, performance, reliability, control, and security requirements to enable Finance business processes. Requires high level of skills in supporting the company’s Pricing and Forecasting applications. Must be innovative.

A unique opportunity to be a part of growing SAP Finance team that drives consistency, quality, and efficiency of the services delivered to Finance clients. You will be responsible for delivering SAP ABAP Finance solutions to support the company’s global firms. Additional responsibilities include designing and deploying custom products and complex workflows

Requirements:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems or MCA or equivalent degree.

Minimum of 5 – 9 years expertise with SAP design and development (ABAP and S/4 ABAP Programming) in SAP SD/PS/Finance Module, including data dictionary, data interfaces, conversions (RFC, ALV, BDC, BAPI, LSMW), dialog programming, ADOBE Forms and Reporting.

Strong working knowledge on CDS Views and AMDPs.

Define reusable components/frameworks, common schemas, standards to be used and tools to be used

Experience and good knowledge of Performance Tuning and Stress Testing are required.

Preferred Requirements:

Working knowledge of Eclipse and open-source IDE is a plus.

Working knowledge of SAP Fiori & Web IDE is a plus.

Experience in developing web-based applications (BSP, Java and/or ABAP Web Dynpro) is a plus.

Experience in designing and modeling oData services using SAP GW builder

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A multinational professional services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

