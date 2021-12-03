Business Analyst at Capitec

Dec 3, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Analyse, specify and propose possible solutions for business problems for the process and information-centric Finance departments.
  • To work with a team of business/ systems analysts, product owners and technical resources to ensure quality and on-time delivery of software as per business requirements for the General Ledger, Sub-ledger(s), Asset Register, Procurement, Plant Maintenance, Real Estate, Treasury management and Reporting including MDS.

Experience

Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT Standards and governance
    • Testing practices and methodology

Ideal:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
    • Agile development life cycle
    • Change Management
    • Finance and Procurement functions and functional requirements
    • Relevant ERP Systems knowledge
    • Project Management principles and methodologies
    • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
  • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
  • Solid understanding of:
    • Project Management
    • Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

