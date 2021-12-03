Business Analyst at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Analyse, specify and propose possible solutions for business problems for the process and information-centric Finance departments.

To work with a team of business/ systems analysts, product owners and technical resources to ensure quality and on-time delivery of software as per business requirements for the General Ledger, Sub-ledger(s), Asset Register, Procurement, Plant Maintenance, Real Estate, Treasury management and Reporting including MDS.

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT Standards and governance Testing practices and methodology



Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of: Agile development life cycle Change Management Finance and Procurement functions and functional requirements Relevant ERP Systems knowledge Project Management principles and methodologies MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of: Project Management Communication Skills and Conflict Management



Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position