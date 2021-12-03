Business Process Analyst

Role Purpose:

Gather and analyses information from a variety of sources (SMEs, documentation, and technical) to create business process models within the process modeling methodology framework. In addition, facilitate workshops, fact-finding interviews, and other necessary activities to gather and synthesize information into process models.

Experience and Qualifications:

Diploma or Degree in Commerce or Information Technology or equivalent

3 – 5 years relevant experience

Employee Benefits experience is essential

Extensive industry knowledge and product knowledge

Business Process mapping/modelling and procedure documentation skills will be advantageous

Experience analysing data to make appropriate process/business decisions/recommendation

Responsibilities:

Develop benefit claim management processes and procedures for the new funds

Gather and analyse information from a variety of sources to create business process models

Translate subject matter expert and stakeholder discussion into process flows and procedures

Serve as a process modelling subject matter expert and point of contact to support functional and cross-functional stakeholders

Lead and provide expert knowledge in the function benefit claims management

Work across multiple functional projects as a subject matter expert for optimisation of benefit claims processes

Manage assigned risks and monitor potential impacts as part of the benefit claims process

Design and develop new client implementation documents

Working autonomously, utilise product knowledge to perform complex technical implementation and benefit claims process tasks for new client implementation that includes:

Interpreting Fund Rules for Business Analysts and System Developers.

Review Fund Rules, policies, and mandates to verify that the company systems are capable to support the provisions and suggest system enhancements as needed

Responsible to provide input towards the enhancement and maintenance of the ISAE3402 controls procedures If required, independently attend meetings with Fund Trustees, Employers, and former retirement Fund Administrators for new fund take-ones

Take ownership of key critical business processes relating to benefit claims; manage workflow systems to eliminate waste and time-consuming process activities

Comply with governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements

Serve as a continuing technical support resource for new client inquiries on benefit claim process

Competencies Required:

Accountability and ability to function in a team

Sense of Urgency

Adaptability

Attention to detail

Customer orientation

Communication skills

Organisation and planning skills

