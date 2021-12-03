Business Process Analyst

Role Purpose:
Gather and analyses information from a variety of sources (SMEs, documentation, and technical) to create business process models within the process modeling methodology framework. In addition, facilitate workshops, fact-finding interviews, and other necessary activities to gather and synthesize information into process models.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Diploma or Degree in Commerce or Information Technology or equivalent
- 3 – 5 years relevant experience
- Employee Benefits experience is essential
- Extensive industry knowledge and product knowledge
- Business Process mapping/modelling and procedure documentation skills will be advantageous
- Experience analysing data to make appropriate process/business decisions/recommendation
Responsibilities:
- Develop benefit claim management processes and procedures for the new funds
- Gather and analyse information from a variety of sources to create business process models
- Translate subject matter expert and stakeholder discussion into process flows and procedures
- Serve as a process modelling subject matter expert and point of contact to support functional and cross-functional stakeholders
- Lead and provide expert knowledge in the function benefit claims management
- Work across multiple functional projects as a subject matter expert for optimisation of benefit claims processes
- Manage assigned risks and monitor potential impacts as part of the benefit claims process
- Design and develop new client implementation documents
- Working autonomously, utilise product knowledge to perform complex technical implementation and benefit claims process tasks for new client implementation that includes:
- Interpreting Fund Rules for Business Analysts and System Developers.
- Review Fund Rules, policies, and mandates to verify that the company systems are capable to support the provisions and suggest system enhancements as needed
- Responsible to provide input towards the enhancement and maintenance of the ISAE3402 controls procedures If required, independently attend meetings with Fund Trustees, Employers, and former retirement Fund Administrators for new fund take-ones
- Take ownership of key critical business processes relating to benefit claims; manage workflow systems to eliminate waste and time-consuming process activities
- Comply with governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements
- Serve as a continuing technical support resource for new client inquiries on benefit claim process
Competencies Required:
- Accountability and ability to function in a team
- Sense of Urgency
- Adaptability
- Attention to detail
- Customer orientation
- Communication skills
- Organisation and planning skills