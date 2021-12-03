We have an Amazing opportunity with our client which is one of the biggest names in Retail.
They are looking for a Senior Data Scientist to join their amazing Team.
If you are looking to grow your experience within the Retail Industry, this is the role for you.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
-
Advanced degree (Masters/Phd) in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar
-
Extensive experience as a Data Scientist – 5+ years.
- Proficiency in R or Python, where the latter is preferred.
- In-depth understanding of SQL.
- SQL
- Python
- Cloud Platform (AWS) advantageous
- Probability and Statistics
- Prescriptive Modeling
- Machine Learning experience
- Data Science experience
Apply now for more Information and lets get those applications across 🙂
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years