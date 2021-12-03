Dell, AWS help protect customer data from ransomware attacks

Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are bringing Dell’s cyber recovery vault to the AWS Marketplace with the launch of Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS.

Through the AWS Marketplace, customers can easily purchase and deploy an air-gapped cyber vault from Dell, to help securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS provides multiple layers of protection with a modern approach that allows AWS customers to resume normal business operations quickly and confidently after a cyberattack.

The solution moves a customer’s critical data away from the attack surface, physically and logically isolating it with a secure, automated operational air gap. Unlike standard backup solutions, this air gap locks down management interfaces, requiring separate security credentials and multi-factor authentication for access.

“Data is a strategic asset, and protecting it against ransomware and other cyberattacks is critical for organisations to make informed decisions about their business and thrive in today’s digital economy,” says David Noy, vice-president of data protection product management, Dell Technologies.

“By teaming with AWS, we are offering customers a cyber recovery solution that isolates business-critical data away from an attack with an air-gapped cyber vault, helping organisations reduce risk and protect data with confidence after a successful cyberattack.”

As organisations continue to adopt diverse IT infrastructures, across the public cloud and on-premises environments, data protection solutions can improve data security. According to the 2021 Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index survey of 1 000 global IT decision makers, 67% of organisations lack confidence that all business-critical data can be recovered in the event of a destructive cyberattack.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS helps customers address the increasing risk of ransomware and other cyberattacks.