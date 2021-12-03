Developer .NET (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x2 at Capitec

Dec 3, 2021

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank back-end applications according to specifications

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Mimimum

  • SQL (T_SQL, 5+ Years)
  • C# (5+ years)
  • Windows services (multi-threaded)
  • Web services
  • OD Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA (Service Oriented architecture)

Ideal:

  • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
  • WPF (WIndows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
  • MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
  • Powershell
  • UML
  • IIS
  • .Net Core
  • XAML

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Systems architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal Knowlege of:

  • UML
  • Banking systems enviornment

Skills

  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Learning and Researching

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

