Full Stack Systems Developer

Position available for a Full Stack Developer in Edenvale/Germiston. The main focus of the role will be programming, testing and bug fixing on bespoke applications, frameworks and points of integration within the business application space. C#.Net, MVC, SQL

Salary Bracket: R 50 000 – R70 000 per month

Education:

Matric

.Net certification

SQL certification

Diploma/Degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

6+ years experience using C#, ASP.Net and MVC

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery

Responsive design

AJAX

DevOps/TFS

SQL (Stored procedures, Triggers, Views, SSRS, PowerPivot reports)

Database design

Merge and transactional replication

Integration experience with SOAMSMQ

Wev Services

API’s

Qlikview

MS Dynamics

