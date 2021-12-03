Full Stack Systems Developer

Dec 3, 2021

Position available for a Full Stack Developer in Edenvale/Germiston. The main focus of the role will be programming, testing and bug fixing on bespoke applications, frameworks and points of integration within the business application space. C#.Net, MVC, SQL

Salary Bracket: R 50 000 – R70 000 per month

Education:

  • Matric
  • .Net certification
  • SQL certification
  • Diploma/Degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • 6+ years experience using C#, ASP.Net and MVC
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery
  • Responsive design
  • AJAX
  • DevOps/TFS
  • SQL (Stored procedures, Triggers, Views, SSRS, PowerPivot reports)
  • Database design
  • Merge and transactional replication
  • Integration experience with SOAMSMQ
  • Wev Services
  • API’s
  • Qlikview
  • MS Dynamics

