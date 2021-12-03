Full Stack Systems Developer

Position available for a Full Stack Developer in Edenvale/Germiston. The main focus of the role will be programming, testing and bug fixing on bespoke applications, frameworks and points of integration within the business application space. C#.Net, MVC, SQL
Salary Bracket: R 50 000 – R70 000 per month
Education:
- Matric
- .Net certification
- SQL certification
- Diploma/Degree
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 6+ years experience using C#, ASP.Net and MVC
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery
- Responsive design
- AJAX
- DevOps/TFS
- SQL (Stored procedures, Triggers, Views, SSRS, PowerPivot reports)
- Database design
- Merge and transactional replication
- Integration experience with SOAMSMQ
- Wev Services
- API’s
- Qlikview
- MS Dynamics
