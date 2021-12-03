Junior C# Developer – Sandton – R350k – R500k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Cutting edge fintech firm leading the way in digital banking services is on the hunt for a driven and dynamic Junior C# Developer to join their exciting team.

The perfect candidate will have a good understanding in analytics and mathematics and know how to problem solve. You will be working on cloud platforms so knowledge in cloud would be highly beneficial. You will be working in an environment that requires the ability to grasp complex problems easily.

Are you the one? Apply Now!!

Requirements:

A Minimum of Honours BSc Degree Applied Mathematics/Statistics/Financial

At least 2 – 4 years’ experience in coding

C#

Net Core

Blazor

SQL Server

Azure

Mango DB

Postgres

Reference Number for this position is FM53990 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R500k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Sql Server

Azure

MangoDB

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position