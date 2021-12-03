People Systems Specialist

Responsibilities:

Employee Centric Delivery

Applying people system authorisation protocols as aligned with company standards and requirements.

Managing permission and system access across HR systems and applications in accordance with role-based permissions.

Working with business owners to develop business requirements and functional specifications documents where applicable in alignment with IT standards.

Developing technical documentation and system configuration files in alignment with relevant policies and procedures.

Coordinating UAT testing for the various HR systems in collaboration with IT and end users.

Providing HR systems support across assigned people function, specifically in respect of level three incidents.

Managing escalation outside of the team where required.

Managing change control processes in alignment with company standards and requirements

Planning preventative and corrective maintenance tasks relating to various people systems in collaboration with IT and end users.

Monitoring, evaluating and reporting on operational performance of systems on a regular basis.

Managing and monitoring HR Super User accounts in accordance with company standards and requirements.

Working with the People Support Desk to ensure an efficient and effective first line support service on all HR systems.

People (Self, Team & Organisational)

Co-ordinating and engaging with stakeholders to deliver the relevant People Systems team solutions and services to the business.

Participating in the enablement of an innovative, agile and employee centric culture where employees are supported, empowered and valued within the People Systems team.

Participating in the enablement of an employee wellness culture within the People Systems team to ensure that employees are supported mentally, physically and emotionally.

Participating in the enablement of a culture of open and transparent communication within the People Systems team.

Financial, Reporting and BI

Collecting and using People data and business intelligence to transform the delivery of services and solutions throughout the People function.

Governance and Compliance

Ensuring compliance with organisational and legislative governance frameworks, legislation and standards.

Adhering to governance structures, policies, processes, frameworks applicable to the role.

Future-Fit

Participating in the integration and effective flow of work with other solution areas and business.

Identifying relevant technology requirements for the People Systems team and ensuring optimal utilisation thereof.

Identifying opportunities for continuous improvement in the People Systems function and related processes, to ensure ongoing process efficiency

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Human Resources, IT Systems or equivalent

3+ Years in a People Systems Specialist or equivalent role is essential.

Exposure to statutory requirements, applying and monitoring relevant laws, regulations and best practices as they relate to People Systems. Knowledge of HR policies, procedures, legislation and regulations.

