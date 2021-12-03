Solution Architect – FinTech (Financial Technology

Position Purpose:

As a recognized authority in Financial Services such as account payments, money transfers, airtime, mobile payments, card payments, etc. to retail customers, the FinTech Solution Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for Financial Services and creates high-quality data, application, and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of high transaction volume systems (FinTech, digital and alternative payment technologies, etc.), technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and security is essential.

Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

7-10 yrs. Working experience within the IT industry

5+ yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ yrs. Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems

5+ yrs. Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ yrs. Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms

5+ yrs. Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

2-3 yrs. Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team

2-3 yrs. Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

5-10 yrs. Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the FinTech industry

3-5yrs Experience in architecting FinTech solutions from a security perspective

3-5yrs Experience in architecting payment platforms and supporting technologies

Job objectives:

Produce viable and cost-effective data, application and technology architectures and designs for FinTech functional and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards within the agreed deliverable timelines:

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and business priorities for FinTech services.

Develop the company FinTech landscape roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction.

Analyze and understand FinTech business requirements and translate the requirements into the most effective solution architecture with minimal customization and/or advise on suitable solution alternatives.

Serve as the primary solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders and ensure architecture quality across all solutions that enable the FinTech business domain.

Be clearly identified as the senior design authority as it relates to the FinTech business domain and provide technical guidance and leadership in solution proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and project teams.

Partner with the Enterprise Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

Detect critical deficiencies in the FinTech architectures and recommend improvements.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements:

Maintain and manage FinTech related architecture artifacts in the Enterprise Architecture repository and ensure that the content is effectively organized and controlled to maintain architectural consistency.

Contribute to the definition of a framework for Solution Architecture and the policies, procedures and templates that guide and govern Solution Architecture processes.

Contribute to the development of architecture principles and compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

Knowledge & Skills:

Architecture and design of high transaction volume Financial Services systems and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures (Cloud, APIs, micro services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Commercial and business understanding of the broader Value-Added Financial Services and retail services industry

Architecture Framework certification (e.g., TOGAF)

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organization and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

