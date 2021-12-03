SQL DBA

Dec 3, 2021

We are looking for a Strong intermediate Senior SQL DBA to join our team. The environment is an MS SQL one (SQL 2008 – 2017). If youre excited to take on a new opportunity, please let me know and we can further the discussion.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification/ MS Certificates
Location: Remote within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate Senior (5 10 years of SQL DBA experience)
Contract opportunity

  • Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do
  • SQL 2008 2017
  • Strong performing, tuning and optimisation
  • Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls
  • Restores
  • Disaster Recovery
  • Automation
  • Standby
  • Documentation
  • Banking experience is a bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position