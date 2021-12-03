SQL DBA

We are looking for a Strong intermediate Senior SQL DBA to join our team. The environment is an MS SQL one (SQL 2008 – 2017). If youre excited to take on a new opportunity, please let me know and we can further the discussion.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification/ MS Certificates

Location: Remote within South Africa

Level: Strong intermediate Senior (5 10 years of SQL DBA experience)

Contract opportunity

Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do

SQL 2008 2017

Strong performing, tuning and optimisation

Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls

Restores

Disaster Recovery

Automation

Standby

Documentation

Banking experience is a bonus

