Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Analysing project documentation to build an understanding of the business / technical requirements.
- Liaising with various members of the team in producing test plans.
- Designing and drawing up appropriate test scenarios and test cases.
- Verifying that test cases are performed against test plans.
- Establishing and maintaining requirements verification documentation.
- Executing test cases both manual and automated.
- Automating test cases for regression testing.
- Providing feedback and inputs to QA leadership.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology
- An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years’ experience as a Tester.
- 3 years’ Test Analyst experience.
- 4 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of the following:
- Scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
- Test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
- Test automation tools.
- Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- SDLC
- Automation Testing