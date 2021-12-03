Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 3, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing project documentation to build an understanding of the business / technical requirements.
  • Liaising with various members of the team in producing test plans.
  • Designing and drawing up appropriate test scenarios and test cases.
  • Verifying that test cases are performed against test plans.
  • Establishing and maintaining requirements verification documentation.
  • Executing test cases both manual and automated.
  • Automating test cases for regression testing.
  • Providing feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology
  • An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience as a Tester.
  • 3 years’ Test Analyst experience.
  • 4 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of the following:
    • Scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
    • Test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
    • Test automation tools.
    • Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • SDLC
  • Automation Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position