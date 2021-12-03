Wireless LAN out of stock as WiFi 6 orders grow

WiFi 6 orders were “through the roof’ but the wireless LAN market is “out of stock”, as supply constraints hampered 3Q 2021 sales of several US-based wireless LAN manufacturers.

This is according to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group.

“The appetite for the shiny new technology, clearly has shifted en masse to WiFi 6,” Tam Dell’Oro, founder, CEO and wireless LAN analyst. “Yet, supply constraints push out US-based manufacturers’ ability to ship for three to six months.

“3Q 2021 wireless LAN access point shipments of WiFi 6 were mixed with half the manufacturers reporting levels below 2Q 2021, when in normal times shipments of the new technology would be shooting up quarter-to-quarter.

“Huawei is taking advantage of this situation by launching a ‘Fast Track’ two-week delivery promotion in Europe for WiFi 6 and Ethernet switches. It will be interesting to see what level of share it might grab,” Dell’Oro adds.

The Wireless LAN 3Q 2021 Quarterly Report also found that sales to the retail vertical industry exploded, propelling that vertical into the top three. Hospitality continued its rebound.

In addition, average prices are rising as manufacturers pass on higher freight fees, while WiFi 6 is gaining market share.