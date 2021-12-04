Retail IT: Frontend Developer

A top financial investment company is looking for talented developers who are willing to help them build robust frontends, utilising the latest technologies around like React and Typescript to bring an inspired UI experience to their world-class backend systems.

This opportunity allows you not just to build dynamic frontends, but also form part of a DevOps teamwhere you will get to explore all aspects of web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.Responsibilities:

Analyse and design new features timeously in a variety of cutting-edge tools

Write and maintain robust code that follow industry best practices

Have exposure to the full stack, writing unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

Write build and deployment automation scripts for our many CI pipelines

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Work with others to troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Help us grow by mentoring other developers

Drive innovation and improvement in our tech stack

About The Employer:

Skills/Competencies:

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Experience building products using some of the following tools:

Frontend tools

React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)

Webpack

Sagas

ES6

HTML5, CSS3

Backend tools

Express

Node 8

Babel

General

Git

Linux

Docker

Active development practices

Restful API’s

Microservices architecture

Unit and Integration testing

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

