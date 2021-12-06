BBBEE Verification Analyst

Dec 6, 2021

Our Pretoria office is looking for a verification analyst to join their team. This role involves the verification of the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status of companies of different sizes in various industries.

The ideal candidate would be an individual with high integrity, drive, perseverance, self-discipline and self-motivation.

The individual will be responsible for the following tasks:

  • The Conducting of the B-BBEE Verification in accordance with the DTIC’s BBBEE Codes of Good Practice, all sector codes and the Company’s verification methodology;
  • Interpret, verify and communicate all elements of the BBBEE Scorecard;
  • B-BBEE Scorecard calculations and report writing;
  • Liaising with clients and consultants throughout the verification process on information in accordance with the B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice as well as the applicable sector codes;
  • Verify supporting documentation and assess the accuracy of the scorecard in preparation for the technical signatory sign off;
  • Prepare and submit verification files of a high standard and quality for review;
  • Present findings to clients and address appeals;
  • Answer questions from clients on all BEE related verification and implementation issues.

Salary
Market related Cost to Company package + performance incentives.

Desired Skills:

  • Experience with B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice and sector codes
  • Excellent Client/Project management skills
  • Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
  • Solid financial and commercial acumen and interpretation of financial statements
  • Strong presentation skills and business writing skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and have effective problem-solving skills
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
  • Advanced Microsoft Word and Excel skills
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as an analyst within the BEE Verification industry
  • dealing with complex structures and large clients
  • Qualification: BCom degree or similar.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position