BBBEE Verification Analyst

Our Pretoria office is looking for a verification analyst to join their team. This role involves the verification of the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status of companies of different sizes in various industries.
The ideal candidate would be an individual with high integrity, drive, perseverance, self-discipline and self-motivation.
The individual will be responsible for the following tasks:
- The Conducting of the B-BBEE Verification in accordance with the DTIC’s BBBEE Codes of Good Practice, all sector codes and the Company’s verification methodology;
- Interpret, verify and communicate all elements of the BBBEE Scorecard;
- B-BBEE Scorecard calculations and report writing;
- Liaising with clients and consultants throughout the verification process on information in accordance with the B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice as well as the applicable sector codes;
- Verify supporting documentation and assess the accuracy of the scorecard in preparation for the technical signatory sign off;
- Prepare and submit verification files of a high standard and quality for review;
- Present findings to clients and address appeals;
- Answer questions from clients on all BEE related verification and implementation issues.
Salary
Market related Cost to Company package + performance incentives.
Desired Skills:
- Experience with B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice and sector codes
- Excellent Client/Project management skills
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Solid financial and commercial acumen and interpretation of financial statements
- Strong presentation skills and business writing skills
- Ability to work under pressure and have effective problem-solving skills
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
- Advanced Microsoft Word and Excel skills
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as an analyst within the BEE Verification industry
- dealing with complex structures and large clients
- Qualification: BCom degree or similar.
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree