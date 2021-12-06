BBBEE Verification Analyst

Our Pretoria office is looking for a verification analyst to join their team. This role involves the verification of the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status of companies of different sizes in various industries.

The ideal candidate would be an individual with high integrity, drive, perseverance, self-discipline and self-motivation.

The individual will be responsible for the following tasks:

The Conducting of the B-BBEE Verification in accordance with the DTIC’s BBBEE Codes of Good Practice, all sector codes and the Company’s verification methodology;

Interpret, verify and communicate all elements of the BBBEE Scorecard;

B-BBEE Scorecard calculations and report writing;

Liaising with clients and consultants throughout the verification process on information in accordance with the B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice as well as the applicable sector codes;

Verify supporting documentation and assess the accuracy of the scorecard in preparation for the technical signatory sign off;

Prepare and submit verification files of a high standard and quality for review;

Present findings to clients and address appeals;

Answer questions from clients on all BEE related verification and implementation issues.

Salary

Market related Cost to Company package + performance incentives.

Desired Skills:

Experience with B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice and sector codes

Excellent Client/Project management skills

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Solid financial and commercial acumen and interpretation of financial statements

Strong presentation skills and business writing skills

Ability to work under pressure and have effective problem-solving skills

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Advanced Microsoft Word and Excel skills

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as an analyst within the BEE Verification industry

dealing with complex structures and large clients

Qualification: BCom degree or similar.

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position