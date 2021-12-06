BI Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 6, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Writing SQL queries to investigate data issues on one of our core business systems.
  • Processing queries logged on a call log system second and third level support.
  • Analysing SQL in stored procedures for changes and troubleshooting.
  • Developing new stored procedures / functions for the core business system.
  • Interacting with other sections like Development operations and infrastructure.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree required.
  • Microsoft SQL Certification will be advantageous.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 – 4 years relevant development experience
  • Experience with MS SQL Analysis Services (SSAS), Reporting Services (SSRS) and Integration Services (SSIS).
  • Extensive SQL skills.
  • Experience working with the following:
    • Oracle | SQL | Config / Development
    • Unix | Database Administration | Understanding of Java
  • SQL Server data tools: Advanced SSIS / SSAS.
  • Business Intelligence: Kimball methodology / Dimensional modeling.
  • Agile development practices

Desired Skills:

  • BI Developer
  • SQL
  • SSIS

Learn more/Apply for this position