Data Reporting Analyst (BSC – Business Bank) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To transform data – through analysis, interpretation and reporting – into information that can be utilised for business decisions and actions.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 years in a banking environment
- 3 – 5 years in data management and data analysis report writing
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Commerce
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Data Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Good understanding of a banking environment
- Understands the data, systems and architecture of front end applications and back end data.
- Banking information systems
Ideal:
- Good understanding of Capitec’s products, services and systems
- Business banking knowledge
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Mmina Machuene Thipe