Data Reporting Analyst (BSC – Business Bank) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To transform data – through analysis, interpretation and reporting – into information that can be utilised for business decisions and actions.

Experience

Minimum:

5 years in a banking environment

3 – 5 years in data management and data analysis report writing

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Commerce

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Data Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Good understanding of a banking environment

Understands the data, systems and architecture of front end applications and back end data.

Banking information systems

Ideal:

Good understanding of Capitec’s products, services and systems

Business banking knowledge

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Numerical Reasoning skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Mmina Machuene Thipe

Learn more/Apply for this position