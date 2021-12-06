Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript – Fourways – up to R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Vaulting over the larger part of the African continent, is a market leading software product shop, that’s in search of a technically strong, conscientious Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript, to join their dynamic crew.

Expect to eat and sleep, software architecture, design patterns etc.

Enticing enough? Then apply now!

Requirements:

2 – 6 years’ experience in Software Development

C#

JavaScript

MVC

Monolithic

.Net Core

Net

Web API

Bootstrap

SASS

CSS

HTML

Visual Studio 2017 and 2019

Degree from an accredited University essential

Reference Number for this position is TRA53849 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R540k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed]

or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

