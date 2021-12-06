Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript – Fourways – up to R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Dec 6, 2021

Vaulting over the larger part of the African continent, is a market leading software product shop, that’s in search of a technically strong, conscientious Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript, to join their dynamic crew.

Expect to eat and sleep, software architecture, design patterns etc.

Enticing enough? Then apply now!

Requirements:

  • 2 – 6 years’ experience in Software Development
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • MVC
  • Monolithic
  • .Net Core
  • Net
  • Web API
  • Bootstrap
  • SASS
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Visual Studio 2017 and 2019
  • Degree from an accredited University essential

Reference Number for this position is TRA53849 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R540k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed]
or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • MVC
  • .Net Core
  • Net
  • Web API
  • Bootstrap
  • SASS
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position