Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript – Fourways – up to R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Vaulting over the larger part of the African continent, is a market leading software product shop, that’s in search of a technically strong, conscientious Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript, to join their dynamic crew.
Expect to eat and sleep, software architecture, design patterns etc.
Enticing enough? Then apply now!
Requirements:
- 2 – 6 years’ experience in Software Development
- C#
- JavaScript
- MVC
- Monolithic
- .Net Core
- Net
- Web API
- Bootstrap
- SASS
- CSS
- HTML
- Visual Studio 2017 and 2019
- Degree from an accredited University essential
Reference Number for this position is TRA53849 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R540k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed]
or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
