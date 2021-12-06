IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Provide Project execution leadership of projects across the IT portfolio. This will require providing frameworks and direction to multiple projects and project team members, primarily across the IT organisation. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring that the projects are planned and implemented in a structured manner to maximise benefit delivery and limit project and business risk, within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost.This is a 6 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.Job descriptionProject Delivery ManagementTake a project from inception (idea stage), and organise a plan to deliver all aspects of the final working solution o Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management and stakeholders and programme sponsor (where applicable) o Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements o Lead cross functional project teams by task assignment and follow up to ensure on-time completion o Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage o Create and control all project management related documents o Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs), define recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt o Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpretedIssues and Risk ManagementIdentify and mitigate risks that may negatively impact the project o Escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risksBudget Control o Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements, analysing variances, and initiating corrective actionPeople ManagementMentor team members on structured methodology and best practices o Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managersQuality ManagementApply quality management principles and processes o Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes o Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriatelyCommunication/Reporting o Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project o Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology o Establish and update plans with actuals and forecastsMinimum requirements

Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Project Management certification

Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies

Up to 7 years experience in programme and project management

Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects

Relevant retail industry experience an advantage

Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team

Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle

Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

Sound understanding of the IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles

Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter

Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities

Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans

Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners

Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives

Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives

Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.

Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.

Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change

Redirects own or own teams efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

Desired Skills:

IT

Project Manager

forecasting

