Junior / Intermediate C# Developer – Illovo – R350k to R500k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software development company who specialises in financial markets is looking for the brightest Mid-Level C# Developer Johannesburg has to offer.
This an office-based position with some work from home. The Company offers excellent bonusses with no forced deductions.
Are you an analytical person who grasps concepts easily, has a passion for mathematics and a keen interest in quantative analysis then give me a call!!!
Requirements:
- 2 to 4 years’ software development experience
- C#
- Net Core
- Blazor
- SQL server
- Azure
Qualifications
- BSc Computer Science (Hons) or Engineering Degree – Essential
Reference Number for this position is BV53990 which is a permanent position based in Illovo offering a cost to company salary of up to R500k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
