.NET Developer

A fantastic opportunity exists for a .NET Developer. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree

5+ years’ experience developing web applications

Programming Fundamentals

Develop database-driven web applications

Technologies: C# and .NET, MS SQL, Entity Framework, ASP.NET, T-SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-Tier development

Responsibilities:

Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly

Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines

Communicate effectively

Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.

Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively

Self-motivated and diligent

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

MVC

Entity Framework

OOP

T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

