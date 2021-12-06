A fantastic opportunity exists for a .NET Developer. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 5+ years’ experience developing web applications
- Programming Fundamentals
- Develop database-driven web applications
- Technologies: C# and .NET, MS SQL, Entity Framework, ASP.NET, T-SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-Tier development
Responsibilities:
- Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
- Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
- Communicate effectively
- Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.
- Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively
- Self-motivated and diligent
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- OOP
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years