.NET Developer

Dec 6, 2021

A fantastic opportunity exists for a .NET Developer. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience developing web applications
  • Programming Fundamentals
  • Develop database-driven web applications
  • Technologies: C# and .NET, MS SQL, Entity Framework, ASP.NET, T-SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-Tier development

Responsibilities:

  • Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend
  • Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
  • Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
  • Communicate effectively
  • Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.
  • Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively
  • Self-motivated and diligent

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • OOP
  • T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position