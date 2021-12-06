O&M Financial and Operational Analyst – 12 month contract

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Business graduate to join their team for a 12 month contract, in Cape Town. Both graduates and those with experience will be considered.
The successful applicant will be responsible for financial and operational analysis relating to the O&M segment, including periodic analysis and reporting on O&M financial results, development of O&M cost estimates and budgets for new projects, commercial budgeting and reporting on production and revenues for the Power Production segment, and ad-hoc strategic, market and commercial analysis for the O&M segment.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
O&M Monthly Financial Analysis and Reporting
- Develop monthly Opex review processes and structures
- Establish Opex review operating templates
- Co-ordinate Opex stakeholder interface
- Deliver Opex analysis and reporting as per departmental requirements
O&M Budget Structuring for new projects
- Establish and maintain general budget template(s) for new projects
- Establish and maintain budget structuring procedures and processes for new and existing projects
- Establish O&M budgets and profitability estimates for new projects
- Co-ordinate internal and external stakeholders and inputs for budget processes
O&M Strategic, market-related and commercial analysis
- Participate in strategic and market-related studies regarding the O&M segment, such as competitor benchmarking and development of strategic road maps
- Perform financial feasibility investigations and profitability analysis for O&M deliverables
- Perform optimization investigations of O&M activities
- Develop presentations and training in O&M financials for global, regional and plant managers
Power Production Budgeting and Reporting
- Maintain the Power Production segment records of MWh’s produced and revenues generated on a monthly basis
- Provide quarterly guidance on actual and expected power production
- Support local teams in preparation of annual production and revenue budgets for all Project Companies
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in Business, Economics or Finance
- High Computer literacy
- Highly proficient in MS Excel
- Experience in a relevant environment from Financial Controlling and/or analysis
- Further studies or experience in renewable energy would be advantageous
- Energy contract management experience and training would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- O&M
- financial analysis
- operational analysis
- budget structuring
- power production
- projects
- opex
- renewable energy
- energy contract management