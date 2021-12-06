O&M Financial and Operational Analyst – 12 month contract

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Business graduate to join their team for a 12 month contract, in Cape Town. Both graduates and those with experience will be considered.

The successful applicant will be responsible for financial and operational analysis relating to the O&M segment, including periodic analysis and reporting on O&M financial results, development of O&M cost estimates and budgets for new projects, commercial budgeting and reporting on production and revenues for the Power Production segment, and ad-hoc strategic, market and commercial analysis for the O&M segment.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
O&M Monthly Financial Analysis and Reporting

  • Develop monthly Opex review processes and structures
  • Establish Opex review operating templates
  • Co-ordinate Opex stakeholder interface
  • Deliver Opex analysis and reporting as per departmental requirements

O&M Budget Structuring for new projects

  • Establish and maintain general budget template(s) for new projects
  • Establish and maintain budget structuring procedures and processes for new and existing projects
  • Establish O&M budgets and profitability estimates for new projects
  • Co-ordinate internal and external stakeholders and inputs for budget processes

O&M Strategic, market-related and commercial analysis

  • Participate in strategic and market-related studies regarding the O&M segment, such as competitor benchmarking and development of strategic road maps
  • Perform financial feasibility investigations and profitability analysis for O&M deliverables
  • Perform optimization investigations of O&M activities
  • Develop presentations and training in O&M financials for global, regional and plant managers

Power Production Budgeting and Reporting

  • Maintain the Power Production segment records of MWh’s produced and revenues generated on a monthly basis
  • Provide quarterly guidance on actual and expected power production
  • Support local teams in preparation of annual production and revenue budgets for all Project Companies

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in Business, Economics or Finance
  • High Computer literacy
  • Highly proficient in MS Excel
  • Experience in a relevant environment from Financial Controlling and/or analysis
  • Further studies or experience in renewable energy would be advantageous
  • Energy contract management experience and training would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • O&M
  • financial analysis
  • operational analysis
  • budget structuring
  • power production
  • projects
  • opex
  • renewable energy
  • energy contract management

