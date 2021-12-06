Project Manager (Digital Learning/E-Learning)

Our client is looking for a PM.

Build and nurture strong client relationships, identifying opportunities for future work with clients to support overall business growth.

Inspire, motivate and collaborate with internal teams and external suppliers to ensure the successful delivery of high-quality projects, on time and within budget.

Juggle a variety of complex projects, navigating any hurdles with a positive attitude to keep things on track.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure that customers and colleagues have a great experience of the project management office

Focus on commercial aspects, meeting or exceeding revenue and profitability targets whilst meeting programme objectives, maintaining schedules and levels of quality

Ensuring that all processes are followed and activities are carried out in line with our standard operating procedures

In conjunction with the project leads, manage the collaboration of the project team to develop high quality solutions that are fit for purpose and delivered within budget and client timelines

Take responsibility for the creation of essential project documentation, such as the Project Initiation Document, Weekly Status Reports, the Project Schedule and financial reports, and facilitate the creation of any other essential documentation

Provide regular written reports to the customer on progress, risks, milestones and invoicing status, and maintain regular contact

Maintain all systems related to project governance and financial control in a timely and accurate manner

Collaborate with Functional Managers to identify the ideal project team leads and other project team members

Ensure that all financial reporting is completed accurately and on time

Work with other client services members to contribute to account development plans

Where applicable, identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities within your accounts and across

Requirements:

Project Management experience in the e-learning/digital learning space.

Project management methodologies – understanding when Waterfall, Agile or another methodology is the best approach; being able to confidently and successfully apply a model, even when other team members are unfamiliar with it; and being able to mix and match, to come up with the best process for the client.

Client management – managing client expectations in terms of delivery, impact of client delays.

Financial concepts – knowing the difference between mark-up and margin, profit and revenue, work effort and duration, billing and invoicing and everything in between.

Tools – a PM doesn’t need to know how to use the authoring tools that company uses, but it is important to know what they are, what they can do, their relative strengths and weaknesses, and why costs differ across the tools.

Technologies – as with tools, PMs need to know the details of the different technologies so they can talk with confidence and therefore effectively sell them, whether it’s the difference between HTML vs Flash, iOS vs Android, adaptive vs responsive, or Chrome vs Internet Explorer.

Microsoft 365 – knowing how we use Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools and being confident

Desired Skills:

E LEARNING

Client Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Training

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

