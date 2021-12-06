QA Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Involved in the user story definition process and writing test scenarios.
- Taking ownership of all testing processes and environments.
- Refining and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.
- Working closely with developers to ensure quality.
- Assisting with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of product software issues.
- Creating automated tests within release cycles.
- Ensuring that bugs are found and resolved.
- Working within the ATDD framework and defining tests using BDD style syntax.
- Taking part in the following: Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
- Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
- Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience as a QA engineer.
- Test automation experience.
- BDD experience.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- C# (or similar) experience.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Experience with TDD.
- Experience with continuous integration.
Desired Skills:
- QA Automation Engineer
- Test Automation
- BDD