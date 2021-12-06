Real Time Analyst at WebHelp UK

If you have a critical eye for detail and have stellar organization skills, then you could fit right in as a Real Time Analyst in our vibrant Durban [URL Removed] be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 95,000 passionate people who work across 190 locations in over 50 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes [URL Removed] looking for someone who appreciates structure and can create functional order before things become chaos! You’ll need to work systematically, think analytically and act swiftly to ensure [URL Removed] will be responsible for ensuring the contact centre is operating consistently in line with operational procedures and achieving client targets so you’ll need to be quick on your feet to problem solve and find [URL Removed] you’re ready to take on an opportunity to boost your career then apply today.What you’ll be doing

– Analysing trends such as call volume, average handle time and attendance to understand and plan for potential over staffing/under staffing

– Monitoring and tracking access issues across all levels and all required systems

– Tracking and logging network issues to provide insights to operations and impacts on performance

– Monitoring schedule adherence to assist the management team in achieving target driven adherence goals

– Retrieving all messages recorded on the attendance line

– Monitoring workforce management as required

What you’ll need

– Matric

– Excellent communication skills

– Proficiency in MS Office

– Excel skills (Advantageous)

– Knowledge, experience and understanding of key contact centre performance metrics such as service levels, delivery against target intervals, call monitoring as well as schedule adherence

– Experience with workforce management products and contact centre monitoring applications (Advantageous)

– Clear credit and criminal records

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our [URL Removed] love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers

Webhelp

