Senior Analyst Developer at Sabenza It

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Intermediate to Analyst Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

Experience and Qualifications:

3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment

2-3 years’ experience analysing and documenting business requirements

Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science,

Knowledge of (SDLC)

Relevant programming languages – C, C++, C#

Preferred programming language – C

Some background using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.

Confident working in Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc

Must have sound understanding of architectural principles

Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language

Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis

Software testing and writing Test Cases

Desired Skills:

C

C++

C#

IBM Mainframe

Analysus

Business analysis

ISTQB

Testing

UAT

SDLC

SQL

Test Cases

Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

